Poor Tori Spelling!

Ian Ziering has shed some light on how the cast will be playing “heightened versions” of themselves on the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, saying Spelling’s character is the one who brings everyone back together because she desperately needs money.

“We are playing ourselves after meeting at a fan panel. Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” the 55-year-old star recently told Us Weekly at San Diego Comic Con, where he was promoting his upcoming SyFy movie “Zombie Tidal Wave.”

“(Tori’s character) really needs this,” he said. “So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

Ziering also said the cast calls their characters by their initials and gave us a peek into how his alter ego — that'd be IZ — is doing.

“I’m a very hard working, driven individual,” the “Sharknado” star said. “IZ is an even greater entrepreneur than I am. He’s much more motivating and inspiring, and these are things that I try to be in my own personal life, but he takes it to the next level.”

“He doesn’t need to do this series,” he added. “IZ’s very well off, lives in a beautiful home, he’s got everything he really needs — so we think. Therein lies the twist, the rub, the bump, if you will, that leads to some drama, and some comedy and high jinks ensues.”

We'll see just how well Ziering is doing — and how well Spelling isn't doing — when "BH90210" premieres on Fox on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.