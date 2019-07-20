In February, Tori Spelling was the first to confirm that a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot was coming together but only a month later, news broke of the sudden death of Luke Perry. who played teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on the hit '90s drama.

Now, four months after Perry's passing, his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars are opening up about how the revival will honor his memory.

“I think that all of us being together has been good," Jason Priestley, who played protagonist Brandon Walsh, told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "Obviously, Luke not being there ... Luke was a big part of that cast and a big part of our family and his absence is definitely palpable."

Perry had expressed interest in appearing in the new revival of "Beverly Hills, 90210" before his untimely death.

Luke Perry on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1991. Pool / SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

“We had to talk about the fact that he wasn’t there," Priestley continued. "And I think we’ve done it in a tasteful way that’s not exploitative. You know it’s a difficult line to walk. It’s not like you really know how to do it because it’s not something you do every day. So hopefully we’ve done it in a way and we’ve been successful in navigating those waters successfully.”

Ian Ziering, who played spoiled teen Steve Sanders on the show, also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about filming the show without Perry.

"It's a personal thing," he explained. "We all were very close to him. Luke was a best friend to me, not just when we were on '90210' but even before that. I knew him from when we were doing soap operas in Los Angeles."

"So it continues to be challenging and it's always very difficult, but we will find a way to do it right," he concluded.

While it sounds like the reboot will definitely be bittersweet, the cast promises that it will be nostalgic and fun as well. "The show is definitely going to have a strong element of nostalgia," Jennie Garth explained in an Instagram video on Thursday.