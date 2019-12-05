Ian Somerhalder shares what to expect from new show 'V Wars'

Ian Somerhalder is no stranger to TV vampires. He starred in “The Vampire Diaries” for eight seasons and now, he’s playing a doctor trying to save people from turning into vampires in “V Wars,” a new series on Netflix.

“It is a very modern take on this amazing vampire, genre, something I learned a lot about on a little tiny show called ‘The Vampire Diaries,’” he told TODAY. “I play Doctor Luther Swan, an infectious disease research scientist who sort of finds himself in a really terrible place and trying to hold up this giant Jenga board that's about to collapse that's called the world.”

Somerhalder is an executive producer, director and star of the show — all of which he calls “an incredible, amazing journey.”

Netflix

He says he’s always gravitated toward shows — including “Lost” and “Vampire Diaries” and now, “V-Wars” — that prompt discussion and reflection.

“I have no desire to be on a television show that's not something that inspires a lot of conversation and conflict within viewers that creates communities based on their connection to these characters,” he said. “So I want to work as hard as I can, as much as I can, to produce that level of content.”

He hopes the show will draw all kinds of vampire fans.

“If you watch ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and you like something I did or just love the vampire genre, come along for the ride.”