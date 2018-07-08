'I love you more than life': Meghan Trainor celebrates 2 years with Daryl Sabara

share tweet pin email

Meghan Trainor is celebrating two years of love with with her fiance, actor Daryl Sabara, on a romantic getaway in Hawaii. And in typical fashion, the singer had a funny, but adorable message to share.

She posted a video of Sabara helping her get glammed up, jokingly thanking him for always perfecting her makeup.

But in all seriousness, Trainor wore her heart on her sleeve. “I love you more than life,” she wrote.

Sabara, who many know from his childhood role in "Spy Kids," also posted on Instagram, writing that "every single day has gotten even better."

In the photo, the singer shows off a beautiful diamond ring her fiance gave her to celebrate two years together. The couple met when actor Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date.

In a January interview on TODAY, Trainor recounted the event, telling anchor Hoda Kotb:

"I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date,'" said the Grammy Award-winning singer. "And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just …"

She clapped her hands together to represent the spark.

Trainor and Sabara got engaged on Dec. 22, 2017 (Trainor’s twenty-fourth birthday). Sabara got down on one knee with holiday lights sparking above and asked her to marry him.

Trainor said that she and Sabara had started talking marriage after just one month of dating.

As for the wedding plans, Trainor, who recently announced that her new album, 'Treat Myself', will be available August 31, told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that she wants to keep things chill, and be surrounded by family and close friends in her beautiful backyard during her favorite season, winter.

But for now this sweet pair is enjoying soaking up the sun in paradise. Here’s to many more years of happiness for them!