'I Can See Clearly Now' singer Johnny Nash dies at 80

Former pop star John Lester "Johnny" Nash has died at the age of 80, NBC News has confirmed.

A family member told NBC News that Nash passed on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Houston with his wife Carlie and son Jonel by his side. They said Nash's health had been declining in recent months, but didn't specify a health condition.

Nash was best known for his reggae-tinged chart-topper "I Can See Clearly Now," which came out in November of 1972 and sold more than 1 million copies of the single. The song propelled him to international stardom and has been covered by artists several times in the decades that followed. In 1993, Jimmy Cliff did a version of the song for the "Cool Runnings" movie soundtrack.

Nash, along with Danny Sims, founded a record label named JAD. They worked with several artists over the years, including Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh — then in a group called The Wailers — and in the 1990s, several of the tracks they'd recorded and produced were remixed for release.