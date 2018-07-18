share tweet pin email

Attempting death-defying aerial acrobatics is not for the faint of heart. And, in the case of a performance that aired on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night, neither is watching them.

Rather than simply wowing the judges with their risky act, a married acrobat team earned gasps from the panel and the audience alike when the husband lost his grip and the wife went hurdling to the stage below.

Mary and Tyce's act was meant to have the crowd on the edge of their seats, and it did, as Tyce, who's legally blind in one eye, repeatedly caught his wife as she twisted and tumbled high above the set.

Until he didn't.

Tyce upped the ante in the act when he slipped a blindfold over his eyes and reached out to catch Mary — but missed her.

Mary fell straight to the mat-covered floor, as her mother and young son looked on in horror from the audience.

And then ... she stood up with a big smile on her face, seemingly uninjured, like nothing had happened.

In fact, once Tyce joined her down on the stage — by jumping from his own trapeze bar — she offered to get back up there with him for do-over. But the judges and guest host Ken Jeong had other ideas.

"No it's fine!" Mel B assured them. "I don't think you should try that."

And Jeong, who in addition to being an actor is also a licensed physician, told the duo, "It's not 'America's Got Perfection.' This is 'America's Got Talent.' No one can do this. I mean, it's OK."

But it was Simon Cowell who really put them at ease.

"I don't think there's ever been a singer on any of our competitions that's ever been note-perfect," he said. "It still doesn't make them not-amazing. It makes them human."

And like those amazing singers before them, Cowell revealed that they made it through and will continue in the competition.