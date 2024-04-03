‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer says she previously dated musician Rosalía

Hunter Schafer has revealed that she and longtime friend Rosalía were, at one point, “romantically involved.”

The “Euphoria” star confirmed the prior speculation in an interview with GQ, saying that she dated the Spanish singer for about five months in the fall and winter of 2019.

“Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f---ing business!’ ,” she told the publication. Schafer clarified that “it’s something I’m happy to share. And I think (Rosalía) feels that way too.”

Nowadays, Schafer said the two are close friends and added that Rosalía is “family no matter what.”

Rosalía's team did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Schafer and Rosalía in a post from Instagram. @rosalia.vt via Instagram

Schafer, 25, said she’s currently single and still “healing” from her last relationship with “Euphoria” co-star, Dominic Fike, 28, with whom she split in 2023.

The two met while filming Season Two of the popular HBO series, she said in the interview, noting that Fike was the first man Schafer had dated. She explained that the pair had a “really beautiful relationship” and that she “fell in love.”

Fike shared similar sentiments to GQ in a May 2022 interview, explaining that the emotional nature of their scenes added to the “accelerated” intensity of their relationship.

“Because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f---ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction—it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly,” he told the publication.

As for Rosalía, the singer was spotted kissing Jeremy Allen White in late 2023, following “The Bear” star's divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin. Rosalía was previously engaged to Latin singer Rauw Alejandro before TODAY.com confirmed that the two split in November 2022.

In the same interview, Schafer touched on the loss of her friend and fellow “Euphoria” co-star, Angus Cloud, who died in July 2023 from an accidental drug overdose.

“I’ve never had a friend that I was that close to and that was my age pass before,” she told GQ. “It’s really surreal. It doesn’t make sense. And yeah, it’s new. It’s a new kind of grieving. It comes randomly.”

Honoring her friend further, Schafer said people “really fell in love” with Cloud, calling the actor one of the “heartbeats of ‘Euphoria’.”

“It’s always the people that are just kind of a little too good for the world and a little too pure,” she told the publication. “He was a f---ing angel. He was sunshine.”