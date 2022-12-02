Hugh Jackman says he and kids 'bask in the glow' of wife Deborra-Lee in birthday post

Hugh Jackman is sending lots of love to his "extraordinary wife" on her birthday.

The actor posted a tribute to his partner of 26 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, to mark her 67th birthday this week, and showered her with compliments in his loving message.

“This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you. You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love," he wrote.

Jackman, 54, shared a photo of himself with his wife alongside his birthday wishes. In the sweet selfie, the pair smile with a beautiful sunset in the background.

"Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you," he wrote.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 26th anniversary and Jackman posted a sweet tribute to Furness on Instagram.

“Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" he wrote at the time.

Last year, the actor opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about his happy marriage.

“Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life,” he said at the time. “If you ever want to play the game, ‘Who’s the happiest person in the room?’ Deb wins.”

The pair, who have two adopted children together, met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli.”

“People often say, ‘Oh my God, marriage, it’s so much work,’” Jackman told Hoda. “There are some things you’ve got to live by, but it hasn’t felt like that.”