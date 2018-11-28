Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hugh Jackman is coming to TODAY! The award-winning actor is stopping by the TODAY plaza for a special live performance. "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables" star will sing hits from his upcoming tour, set to kick off right on our plaza stage.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 4,

Hashtag: #HughJackmanTODAY

Fan Passes: Priority access available for you and a guest to see this concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.