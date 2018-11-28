Get the latest from TODAY
Hugh Jackman is coming to TODAY! The award-winning actor is stopping by the TODAY plaza for a special live performance. "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables" star will sing hits from his upcoming tour, set to kick off right on our plaza stage.
Details:
- Date: Tuesday, December 4,
- Hashtag: #HughJackmanTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here for how you and a guest can get priority access to see this concert.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.