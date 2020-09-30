Hugh Jackman's wife of 24 years addresses 'mean-spirited' rumors that he's gay

Hugh Jackman’s wife is setting the record straight about her husband.

Deborra-Lee Furness, who’s been married to “The Wolverine” actor since 1996, says she has had it with the rumors that he is gay.

“I see these magazines. They're so mean-spirited. So mean-spirited. I hope people don’t buy these magazines and realize it's all made up,” she said while appearing on the Australian TV show "Anh's Brush with Fame."

“He’s been gay so many years,” she laughed, joking, "I was gay, too."

While she can poke fun at it, Furness, 64, does remain frustrated by the chatter about Jackman, 51.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 34th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Nov. 19, 2018. Lisa O'Connor / AFP via Getty Images

"It's just wrong. It's like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He's straight.’ I'm sure he'd be pissed,” she said when asked how annoying the rumors are.

Jackman, who met Furness while they worked on an Australian TV show, has previously discussed how the rumors gnawed at his better half.

"Just recently, it bugs her," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. "She goes: 'It's big. It's everywhere!' "

The couple has enjoyed wedded bliss for nearly a quarter of a century, but Furness isn’t exactly thrilled when she hears fans say she’s lucky to be married to the Oscar nominee.

“People don't realize that it's actually rude to say that,” she said on "Anh's Brush with Fame." “Lucky because he's the stud muffin and all that, but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.”

Jackman opened up to TODAY in 2018 about the secret to his lengthy marriage.

“You have got to find the right person,” he said. “It’s powerful, but simple. ... When you’re dating, you literally put on the best version of yourself. When you get on the dance floor, you’re like, all right, I am pulling out my best moves here, I am doing my best lines, I have got my best clothes on. How do you transition from that person to actually truly being yourself? The tracksuit pant version of yourself.”

“Until you feel that comfortable with your partner, you don't really know if you’re right together," he continued. "So literally from day one, Deb and I had that feeling. It was like a relief. I could just be myself. I am not saying we don't ever dress up or impress each other, but being comfortable is a key."