'No caption needed': Hugh Jackman posts stunning photo with wife Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman knows that a picture is worth a thousand words.

When he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness managed to capture the perfect scenic snap on a balcony in Sydney, Australia, he didn't bother adding any words at all.

No caption needed. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

"No caption needed," the actor, 48, wrote beneath an Instagram featuring the loving couple of 21 years on Friday. And we would have to agree; the beaming smiles, sparkling waters and view of the iconic Sydney Opera House pretty much say it all!

They're even doing that couple thing where you're so in sync that you start to dress alike. (Check out their twin sunglasses and matching black-and-gray color schemes.)

There's also the fact that Jackman has already given us plenty of beautiful words on Furness. In a 2016 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he called his wife "the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” adding that their marriage "gets better and better."

20 years ago on this day ... A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

Their secret, he more recently revealed to People magazine, is a joint meditation practice.

“We meditate together,” Furness, 61, explained. “And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.”

Furness also credited a sense of humor with getting them through the good and the bad times.

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

“And always listen to the wife,” Jackman added.

Solid advice from this solid-as-a-rock couple!