Hugh Hefner remembered by stars, pals, and Playboy Bunnies as a 'legend'

To some, Hugh Hefner was the man who launched their careers, to others, he was a savvy and polarizing publisher who changed the industry and to many more, he was simply the face of what they considered an aspirational lifestyle.

Today they're all mourning the loss of the Playboy mogul.

On Wednesday, Hefner died at his Hollywood mansion at the age of 91.

His son and Playboy Enterprises chief creative officer, Cooper Hefner, led the remembrances and accolades in a statement, saying, "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom."

Bettmann Portrait of Hugh Hefner, publisher of Playboy, in 1963.

Since then, famous names from Tinseltown and beyond, as well as familiar faces from the pages of Playboy, have shared their own reactions to the news and recollections of the man who embodied the brand he created and who they again and again referred to as a "legend."

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 ï¸ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! Iâm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017