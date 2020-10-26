Hugh Grant wants a 'Notting Hill' sequel with Julia Roberts for this funny reason

Hugh Grant wants people to know what really happened to William Thacker and Anna Scott after the end of "Notting Hill."

The star of the new HBO show "The Undoing" shared his hilariously dark vision for what a sequel to the hit 1999 romantic comedy with Julia Roberts would look like in 2020.

Would you like to star in a romantic comedy again? pic.twitter.com/RvKuCzy8RG — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Grant, 60, was doing a video "Hugh & A" to promote "The Undoing" when he was asked if he'd like to star again in a romantic comedy, which was his signature in the late '90s and early 2000s in movies like "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill," "Nine Months," and "Love Actually."

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended, to really prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending," Grant said in the video.

At the end of "Notting Hill," Thacker, an independent bookstore owner, and Scott, a famous Hollywood star, are seen getting married, and then Scott is later shown to be pregnant.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued, with really expensive lawyers and children involved in tug of love, floods of tears, psychologically scarred forever," Grant said with a deadpan expression. "I'd love to do that film."

While "Notting Hill 2: Floods of Tears" may not be coming to the big screen any time soon, Grant is back with "The Undoing," a thriller miniseries in which he stars with Nicole Kidman. Grant plays her husband, who makes her question everything she knew about him with one shocking incident.

It's the latest turn away from his romantic comedy days, which he told The Hollywood Reporter last year are over for him because he's "gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore."

However, he's still pursuing his passion for acting, which he noted during his video Q&A for HBO.

"Well, I have always hated acting, but I hate it slightly less now than I did 20 years ago," he said. "I've got better, I've gotten nicer as a person. I had children and a nice wife. Now I can do emotion and I'm rather proud of it."