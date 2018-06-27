Hugh Grant reveals happiness in marriage: 'I should have done it before'

share tweet pin email

Hugh Grant was one of those eternal bachelors we figured would never get married.

Sure, he'd been in a long-term relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, but they split in 2000. And after 18 years of singleton status, he'd even outlasted fellow solo artist George Clooney when it came to tying the knot.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hugh Grant opens up about life as a newlywed: 'I'm just lucky' Play Video - 5:01 Hugh Grant opens up about life as a newlywed: 'I'm just lucky' Play Video - 5:01

Until this May, when Grant wed his girlfriend of six years (and mother to three of his children), Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.

And as he told TODAY on Wednesday, he's just loving this marriage thing!

"It's really nice," he said, sitting down with Savannah Guthrie to promote his new Amazon miniseries, "A Very English Scandal." "I can't pretend it isn't. I should have done it before."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Hugh Grant with Anna Eberstein, who he married on May 25.

Traversing Grant's relationship with Eberstein is a bit complicated; they've been connected since 2012, when they had their first child together, John Mungo Grant. Since then, they had a daughter together in 2015 and a third who arrived early in 2018. (The names of their second and third children have not been made public.) Meanwhile, Grant has three other children, who arrived in 2011 and 2013, with Tinglan Hong.

In any case, Grant and Eberstein, 39, made it official on May 25, 2018 in what USA Today described as a "low-key civil ceremony in London."

"My wife agrees with me that marriage is a pretty preposterous social construct," he told the paper at the time. "But when you've got three children, it's a nice thing to do."

"You don't think I'm too young?" he quipped on TODAY, then became a bit more serious. "I've been lucky. I've got a great wife, and lover."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hugh Grant reportedly marries longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein Play Video - 0:19 Hugh Grant reportedly marries longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein Play Video - 0:19

Congratulations again to them both!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.