He may have charmed us in 1994's "Four Weddings and a Funeral," 1999's "Notting Hill" and 2003's "Love Actually," but Hugh Grant says he's done with all that romantic comedy stuff.

In large part, as he told The Hollywood Reporter recently, because he's no longer fit to be a rom-com lead.

Hugh Grant in 2016 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage

"I've gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore, so now I've done other things and I've got marginally less self-hatred," he announced in the interview.

We have to disagree! At 58, Grant is obviously not the fluttery-eyed man star-struck by Andie MacDowell ("Four Weddings") and Julia Roberts ("Notting Hill") he once was, but we still think he's quite darling — even when he's playing a man with a darker history, as he recently did in Amazon's "A Very English Scandal."

Still, he does remember the bewildering whirlwind of being a rom-com star. "(A)fter I made 'Four Weddings and a Funeral,' ... I came out as a hitherto unknown crap actor. And suddenly big studio people were sending me baskets. You know, there are endless baskets."

"Four Weddings and a Funeral: introduced us to Grant (with Andie MacDowell), and we've had a crush ever since. Alamy Stock

Those were the good old days, he noted. "I was spending all day, every day just undoing baskets. Turning on and off lights in enormous suites. It was quite fun. And people used to say extraordinary things to me, like, 'Missing you already.' ... The level of phoniness was fantastic. I enjoyed all that."

Over the years, however, the shine has worn off somewhat and Grant has settled down: He married Anna Eberstein last year, mother of his son John, 6. He has two other children from a previous relationship.

Why wouldn't Julia Roberts fall for Grant in "Notting Hill"? We sure did. Getty Images

But all along he's certainly kept his self-deprecating sense of humor.

"It was so long ago that anyone was nice to me (in Hollywood), it's kind of hard to remember," he joked.

Aw, we still think you're swell, Hugh!