HQ Trivia has returned just in time to let people spend a few minutes focusing on things like which car logo has only two letters or who hosted "Total Request Live" in the '90s instead of the draining anxiety from the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular online trivia app that gives out cash prizes, which first was a sensation in 2017 with Scott Rogowsky as the host, announced Sunday night that it was making a comeback after ceasing operations in February.

Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app — Rus (@rus) March 29, 2020

CEO Rus Yusupov tweeted Sunday that the game was back on with comedian Matt Richards as the host just over a month after Yusupov tweeted that it was shutting down and laying off 25 employees because the company ran out of money.

The company has been acquired by a private investor and plans to regularly air more episodes, according to a report by The Verge.

HQ Trivia fans cooped up at home due to coronavirus quarantines were grateful for its return.

This is what we needed — christian (@heychristian) March 29, 2020

I literally jumped up and down... so hyped! — Ryan Mumford (@RyanMumf) March 29, 2020

Not only has HQ Trivia returned, the company also announced that it is donating $100,000 to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization run by celebrity chef Jose Andres that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Congrats to all of tonight’s winners! We are happy to be back and also proud to donate $100,000 to @chefjoseandres’s @WCKitchen which is helping so many in need during this pandemic. — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) March 30, 2020

The return of HQ Trivia now adds a little more routine to people's days after the coronavirus turned everything upside down. And for the record, it was TODAY's own Carson Daly who hosted the legendary "Total Request Live" on MTV in the '90s.

Make sure to have your push alerts turned on for the HQ Trivia app to be notified for the next game!