What to know about the buzzy new series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

You’ve likely seen the promos, read the interviews or at least heard the hype. Buzz has been building ahead of the premiere of “Nine Perfect Strangers” for months, and now the wait is finally over for would-be viewers.

Wednesday marks the debut of the mystery-drama miniseries from creators and television veterans David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth, and in honor of that occasion, we have all you need to prepare for the premiere — from how to watch to what it’s all about.

The mystery begins to unravel as the first three episodes of "Nine Perfect Strangers" come out. Vince Valitutti / Hulu

Just check out our spoiler-free roundup of things to know about the series.

How can I watch 'Nine Perfect Strangers'?

Hulu subscribers only have to log in to catch the show. The first three episodes dropped on the streaming service Aug. 18, with the final five episodes set to be released one at a time on each of the following Wednesdays.

Who’s in the cast?

It might be easier to list who’s not in the cast. OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but the lineup really does feature a number of A-list names, as well as other familiar small screen stars.

The cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers." Vince Valitutti / Hulu

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman leads the cast as Masha Dmitrichenko, and she’s joined by actor-comedian Melissa McCarthy (Frances Welty), “The Alienist’s” Luke Evans (Lars Lee), “Knives Out” star Michael Shannon (Napoleon Marconi), “The Good Place’s” Manny Jacinto (Yao), “Hunters” star Tiffany Boone (Delilah), “Mr. Robot’s” Bobby Cannavale (Tony Hogburn), “Black Monday’s” Regina Hall (Carmel Schneider), “Offspring’s” Asher Keddie (Heather Marconi), “Mayday’s” Grace Van Patten (Zoe Marconi), “Snowfall’s” Melvin Gregg (Ben Chandler), and “Picnic at Hanging Rock” star Samara Weaving (Jessica Chandler).

What’s it about?

According to a Hulu synopsis, “'Nine Perfect Strangers' takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Nicole Kidman recently said she and her fellow castmates "have no idea" what defines the miniseries. Vince Valitutti / Hulu

Neither do prospective viewers. And when Kidman spoke about the project at a recent Television Critics Association meeting, even she had a tricky time trying to describe it.

"When people say define what it is, we still can’t,” she explained. “I mean I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is, we have no idea.”

What is the story based on?

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on a novel by the same name from Australian author Liane Moriarty, who also serves as an executive producer on the project.

There's only one way to find out what lies ahead. Vince Valitutti / Hulu

Moriarty’s name might be particularly familiar to Kidman fans who turned into the HBO hit “Big Little Lies,” another series based on one of her hit novels.

Will there be a second season of the miniseries?

That remains to be seen, but there’s always a possibility. After all, when “Big Little Lies” debuted on HBO in 2017, it too was billed as a short-run miniseries — until its huge success led to a sequel season in 2019.