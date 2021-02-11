Hoda and Jenna's Documentary of the Month Club launches with HBO's 'Fake Famous'

If you love a good documentary, then you've come to the right place.

TODAY With Hoda & Jenna's Documentary of the Month Club launched Thursday, and the inaugural pick is "Fake Famous."

In the film, released Feb. 2 on HBO and HBO Max, director Nick Bilton conducts an experiment in which he turns three young Los Angeles residents with relatively small social media followings — aspiring actor Dominque Druckman, fashion designer Chris Bailey and real estate assistant Wylie Heiner — into influencers.

Dominique Druckman reclines in a kiddie pool filled with rose petals. HBO

Bilton boosts each of their Instagram followings by buying fake followers and bots to interact with their posts, and employs various tricks and props to fabricate glamorous backdrops — filling a kiddie pool with rose petals, renting a set that resembles the inside of a private jet.

"Fake Famous" explores how achieving influencer status affects each of its subjects.

Heiner becomes uncomfortable when he begins getting messages calling out his new persona and fake followers.

Chris Bailey poses on a set made to resemble the interior of a private jet. HBO

Bailey dismisses the inauthenticity of the experiment, saying, “If you asked me if I would rather take 100,000 fake followers or 100 real ones, I’m taking the real ones all day."

Even Druckman, who embraces the lifestyle the most, accepting gifts from brands and taking a trip to Las Vegas with other influencers, comes to a different conclusion after the COVID-19 pandemic hits, saying, "I don't need to brag that I got free stuff for no reason right now."

Wylie Heiner has doubts after receiving criticism for his new social media persona. HBO

"I've had so many realizations into how, like, fake all of this is," Druckman adds. "Seeing influencers post bikini pictures while there's opera singers singing on balconies in Italy. Can't you notice or acknowledge or call action to something that's not yourself and your body on the beach? It just feels inauthentic and shows me something I don't want to do."

“It's not just about the fake followers and the fake photos and the fake fame that's so troubling here," Bilton says at the end of the film. "At the end of the day, they don't make you feel better about yourself. The entire concept of influencing is to make you feel worse.”