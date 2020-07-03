'Hamilton' is now on Disney+ — here's everything you need to know

It’s finally here!

“Hamilton” is now available to stream on Disney+, just in time for Independence Day.

The blockbuster musical tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and other historical figures, but with a modern spin. Non-white actors play most of the roles, and the musical score is a mixture of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and traditional showtunes.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo starred as Alexander Hamilton and Eliza Hamilton in the original Broadway cast. Disney +

The filmed version of “Hamilton” on Disney+ will give viewers “the best seat in the house,” the show’s creator and original Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, said in a statement earlier this year. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about watching “Hamilton” on Disney+:

How to watch “Hamilton” on Disney+

To watch “Hamilton” on Disney+, you will need a Disney+ subscription, which costs either $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a yearlong membership. Disney+ is also available as part of a bundle for Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers.

The musical is streaming on Disney+ a year ahead of the show's planned theatrical release. Disney +

When is “Hamilton” available to stream?

“Hamilton” is available to stream on Disney+ as of July 3. It’s unclear how long the production will remain on the streaming service.

Which version of “Hamilton” is showing on Disney+?

The version of “Hamilton” on Disney+ was filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway and features the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Jonathan Groff played King George III in the original Broadway production. Disney +

How long is “Hamilton”?

The show’s running time is two hours, 40 minutes, according to its description on the streaming service.

Does the Disney+ version include any extras?

Yes. In addition to the production itself, Disney+ is offering a bonus video, “The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-Depth.” The half-hour special features a roundtable discussion with the director and nine “Hamilton” stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, as they talk about their experiences with “Hamilton” and the show’s continued relevance.