Knowing every nominee in the 84 Grammy Award categories up for honors this year is a huge challenge that even the biggest music fan might not be able to surmount. But don't worry! TODAY is here to help. Here's a cheat sheet to help you when the 62nd annual ceremony airs. Rock on!

The biggest award in the music industry: The Grammy. GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty Images

When is it?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who's hosting?

Alicia Keys will host for the second year in a row. She's got 15 of the awards herself, so she clearly knows what she's talking about.

With 15 Grammy Awards, host Alicia Keys is a particularly experienced host. Jordan Strauss / AP

What is the Grammy Award?

This year's Grammy Awards will recognize the best recordings, compositions and artists with releases between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019. The award itself is a gilded gramophone, an early version of a record player/speaker combo. If you've never seen a gramophone in person, maybe it's time to visit an antique store.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver and Taylor Swift. All are contenders at this year's Grammys. Getty Images

Who's performing?

Though there's still some flexibility here (and the tunes they're singing haven't been announced yet), expect performances from Billie Eilish (six nominations), Aerosmith (four awards), Lizzo (eight nominations), and "The Voice" supercouple Blake Shelton (eight nominations) and Gwen Stefani (one award).

What are some expected highlights?

The "big four" categories are record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. If you know them, you're already way ahead of most folks.

Record of the Year: Nominees are "Hey Ma" (Bon Iver), "Big Guy" (Billie Eilish), "7 Rings" (Ariana Grande), "Hard Place" (H.E.R), "Talk" (Khalid), "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo) and "Sunflower" (Post Malone & Swae Lee).

Who'll take home all the awards? Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are in line for sweeps. Getty Images

Song of the Year: "Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga), "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish), "Bring My Flowers Now" (Tanya Tucker), "Hard Place (H.E.R.), "Lover" (Taylor Swift), "Norman F------ Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey), "Someone You Loved" (Lewis Capaldi), "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo)

Album of the Year: "I,I" (Bon Iver), "Norman F------ Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey), "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (Billie Eilish), "Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande), "I Used to Know Her" (H.E.R.), "7" (Lil Nas X), "Cuz I Love You" (Lizzo), "Father of the Bride" (Vampire Weekend).

Best New Artist: Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, Yola.

Beyond those awards, Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons for his 25-year hip-hop career. Aerosmith isn't up for any awards, but is getting the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Award.

What's the difference between Record and Song of the Year?

Record of the Year goes to the artist and producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers. Song of the Year is a songwriters' award; if the artist did not write the song, it does not go to them.

Yeah, but who's gonna win?

As always, we won't know until the envelopes open. But Lizzo and Eilish have made major splashes in the past year, and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" set a record for spending 17 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 charts. Chart success is no guarantee of award success, but we feel pretty good that this is not the last we'll see of Lil Nas X.

So settle in with your popcorn and music fan friends and get ready to watch the show!