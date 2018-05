share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee and Hoda welcome Derek Jeter’s sister Sharlee Jeter, who shares her cancer journey, and Dr. Sampson Davis, with whom she co-authored the new book “The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed,” which tells 15 true stories of resilience. “Don’t let fear stop you from overcoming,” Sharlee advises.