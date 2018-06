share tweet pin email

Since Trevor Noah took over the reins of “The Daily Show” from former host Jon Stewart in 2015, the country’s political landscape has changed dramatically. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Born a Crime” author talks to Willie Geist about what it’s like to plan a show that can be affected by a tweet from President Trump, how he sets himself apart from other late-night hosts, and why he credits his success to his mother.