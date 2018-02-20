share tweet pin email

In order to help you kick off your mornings right, the anchors here at TODAY start their own days long before the sun rises — at least that's their routine when they're back home and broadcasting from 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

But they're nowhere near New York right now!

For more than a week, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and the rest of the gang have been bringing you the headlines and happenings from their home away from home during the Winter Olympics — Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That means they're not only 7,000 miles away from Studio 1A — they're also 14 hours ahead of their old time zone. In other words, when they say "good morning" to kick off the show, it's actually past their bedtime.

"We’re up until two in the morning," Hoda said of their new schedule.

That's only an hour or two earlier than they used to start their days.

"I don’t even stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve!" Savannah said, adding that she's now a "night owl."

And the perks of being a night owl include nighttime beverages.

"The best parts are the tequilas Hoda and I have every single night after the show," Savannah said.

As for Al, he shared a similar sentiment.

"The best part is you finish the show and then go out drinking!" he said. "Usually we finish the show and we hang around a little bit, then everyone sort of goes their separate ways. Savannah goes to get her kids, Hoda hers, and my kids are grown so I don’t do anything."

"But now we finish the show, and we all get together for drinks! And that’s great," he continued. "We’re getting this great bonding time."

But it's not all cocktails and camaraderie. Sometimes it's just ... weird.

"The weirdest? Just being up this late," Savannah said. "Drinking coffee at 9 p.m."

"I think it’s trying to figure out when to sleep and when to eat," Hoda said.

Al added that the time zone makes it tricky to get in touch with his family back home.

"The weirdest part is that I have to do math now," he said. "I’m trying to figure out when I can call people back home. At least in Beijing, 6 a.m. was 6 p.m. Now, I’ve got to look at my watch. It’s not that big of a deal, but as you get old, you can’t remember things. So you’re trying to figure out time — especially when it’s morning here, it’s yesterday there. It’s the time tunnel."

And just when they get used to their new schedules, it'll be time to head back home. The 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang come to a close on Feb. 25.