Whether you prefer to celebrate New Year's Eve from the comfort of your home or you're out and about with friends and family, the chances of you catching a glimpse of the classic Times Square ball drop at midnight on TV are pretty high.

This tradition is more than 100 years old, dating all the way back to 1907 when the ball first dropped at One Times Square in New York City. Now, nearly 120 years later, there are more ways than ever to watch this celebratory NYE tradition, even if you're not in Times Square.

Last year, Times Square had a socially distanced party with limited access; no decision has been made on whether spectators can go to Times Square on the eve of 2022.

If you’re wondering how to watch the ball drop or how to stream New Year’s Eve specials, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of options, from the traditional "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" to a new must-watch NBC broadcast with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, and a pre-game show from our own Hoda and Jenna!

"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022"

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. EST

8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. EST Channel: ABC

ABC How to stream: Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.)

Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.) Host: Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy.

Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy. Performances & more: You can count on J. Lo for some stellar performances, as well as performances from Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and more.

"2021: It's Toast! with Hoda and Jenna"

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC How to stream: Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC. Hosts: TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.)

TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.) Performances & more: "2021: It's Toast!" will have special guest appearances from Lisa Vanderpump, Howie Mandel, Michael Bublé, TikTok star Noodle the pug, and more!

"Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party"

Time: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC How to stream: Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC. Host: Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson.

Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson. Performances & more: This special will host performances from legendary artists like Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow...and more surprises to come!

"New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2022"

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST

8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST Channel: FOX

FOX How to stream: Watch it on FOX, or on the Fox Now app from most devices.

Watch it on FOX, or on the Fox Now app from most devices. Host: Live from Times Square, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cohost the ball drop special.

Live from Times Square, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cohost the ball drop special. Performances & more: This year's performance lineup is yet to be announced.

"New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST

8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST Channel: CNN

CNN How to stream: Watch it on CNN, or on the CNNgo app from most devices.

Watch it on CNN, or on the CNNgo app from most devices. Host: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will do the count down to 2022.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will do the count down to 2022. Performances & more: Global popstar Katy Perry will headline, featuring performances and appearances from other A-listers like William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, and more.

Other Ways to Livestream

Even if watching a full NYE special isn't in the cards for you and your loved ones this year, you can still take an opportunity to watch the celebratory ball drop live on these different platforms.