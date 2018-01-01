Pop Culture

Happy New Year! See how these celebrities spent their New Year's Eve

Whether it was spending time with family or hitting the stage to put on a show, a host of celebrities started 2018 with a smile.

Their New Year's Eve celebrations ranged from Serena Williams cherishing her baby daughter to Mariah Carey getting some redemption with a sparkling performance at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," a year after she was criticized for a poor performance due to apparent technical difficulties.

Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson also hit the stage to start the New Year by doing what they do best. Clarkson put on a show in Los Angeles, while Urban performed in Nashville.

Urban shared a happy moment with wife Nicole Kidman before taking the stage.

Just like Serena Williams, Madonna had some quality time with her children, twins Stella and Esther, whom she adopted from Malawi in February. They put on some PJs and funny wigs and posed in a photo for Mom.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba looked back on their best nine moments of 2017 with family and friends, sending everyone happy wishes for the new year.

What a year!! 2017 has been a great year of adventure for me, working in new places, and discovering new friends. Thank you to ALL OF YOU who follow me. I have the best Insta-family! You are all so supportive, inspiring and loving! Here’s to another year of awesome books and great TV & movies, fashion, friends, travel, cute dogs (of course! 🐶) and keeping each other inspired. Despite the fact that this year has felt a little bit crazy with ups and downs and so many divided ideas and opinions, I feel hope when I see how we can connect and find common ground. We all breath the same air and share the same oceans and skies. We all love our kids, our families and our communities. We all want a better world for the future. I look forward to sharing and connecting more with you all in 2018. ✨ Much Love! #bestmoments #topnine2017 #HappyNewYear #2018

Goldie Hawn braved the cold to wish everyone a Happy New Year, while spending the day with husband Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson.

Cheers to a joyous new year! ✌🏼

Pendleton love birds ❤️

Shannen Doherty elected to get away from it all with a trip to the famed Machu Picchu in Peru after a year in which she went into remission from breast cancer. Her good pal Sarah Michelle Gellar made sure to send her a special holiday toast before she left.

Miley Cyrus topped it off by sending out some good vibes for everyone to take into 2018.

