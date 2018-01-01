Happy New Year! See how these celebrities spent their New Year's Eve

share tweet pin email

Whether it was spending time with family or hitting the stage to put on a show, a host of celebrities started 2018 with a smile.

Their New Year's Eve celebrations ranged from Serena Williams cherishing her baby daughter to Mariah Carey getting some redemption with a sparkling performance at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," a year after she was criticized for a poor performance due to apparent technical difficulties.

Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson also hit the stage to start the New Year by doing what they do best. Clarkson put on a show in Los Angeles, while Urban performed in Nashville.

Urban shared a happy moment with wife Nicole Kidman before taking the stage.

Just like Serena Williams, Madonna had some quality time with her children, twins Stella and Esther, whom she adopted from Malawi in February. They put on some PJs and funny wigs and posed in a photo for Mom.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba looked back on their best nine moments of 2017 with family and friends, sending everyone happy wishes for the new year.

Goldie Hawn braved the cold to wish everyone a Happy New Year, while spending the day with husband Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson.

Shannen Doherty elected to get away from it all with a trip to the famed Machu Picchu in Peru after a year in which she went into remission from breast cancer. Her good pal Sarah Michelle Gellar made sure to send her a special holiday toast before she left.

Miley Cyrus topped it off by sending out some good vibes for everyone to take into 2018.

