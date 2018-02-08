Rob Lowe reveals his secrets to looking young and staying happily married

share tweet pin email

Rob Lowe is one of those rare people who has managed to defy the aging process. No matter how old he gets, the 53-year-old hunk still looks just as good as he did in his “St. Elmos’s Fire” days.

How does he do it? Well, the “Code Black" star told TODAY the key to his youthful appearance was quitting bad habits starting at a young age.

“When I was in my mid-20s it was: I’ve got to stop drinking,” Lowe said. “Then it became: I need to find a workout that I love, following by starting to eat better, and cutting out things like sugar.

"You get to that point in your life where you realize you’ve got to stop eating like you’re in college," he said. "Each year just requires a little bit more discipline and focus as I get older.”

Lowe, who is an Atkins spokesperson, said he’s lived a low carb lifestyle for decades but has never actually gone on a diet.

“I enjoy eating well because it gives me more energy,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong; I still love pasta and pizzas. But I know that they’re a special treat. In my business, I don’t have the option to not be at my best. So, I just make healthy choices most of the time. I never diet.”

The former Brat Pack member also said staying active keeps him looking young.

“I’m always doing some activity and trying to steal from other people’s lifestyles,” said Lowe. “I love reading what Tom Brady is up to or what The Rock is doing. It keeps things fresh.”

While the actor may turn to other stars for inspiration, Lowe admitted his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, isn’t exactly the best influence when it comes to helping him maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“She’s the worst sandbagger ever,” he said. “She’ll say things like, ‘I like a little meat on my man!’ That’s not the kind of support I’m looking for! Her big motto is just a bite. That’s a one-way trip to Palookaville. Do you think Gisele is telling Tom Brady just a bite? I think she’s not.”

Although the couple might not agree on healthy eating, they have managed to defy the odds of Hollywood and stay married for over 25 years. Lowe’s secret to marital bliss? Marry your best friend.

“It’s really simple: If there is any way that you can marry your best friend, you should do it,” he said.

“That’s what I did. I joke about the diet, but the truth of it is that we see the world in exactly the same way 99.99 percent of the time. You better be on the same page, because when you start dealing with finances and raising children and you’re not on the same page, it’s really difficult.”

He sweetly added, “It goes without saying that she’s beautiful, sexy and I want to be with her, but it’s the friendship/partnership element that keeps it going for the long haul.”

Lowe isn’t afraid to admit that he did a lot of “research” before knowing Sheryl was “the one” and encourages his son to date too.

“My boys are in their early 20s, great looking and girls love them,” he said. “I totally endorse them playing the field as much as they can, so when they’re ready, they’re ready.”