Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Celebrities are spreading plenty of holiday cheer!

Stars including Will Smith, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling took to social media to share some of their most heartwarming moments this Christmas. Some had low-key gatherings at home, while others had epic celebrations with friends and family, but they all shared messages of love and joy for the holidays.

Here’s how some of your favorite celebrities spent Christmas!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, aka one of the cutest couples ever, snapped this sweet photo by the Christmas tree.

Will Smith and his family had an epic Christmas, by the looks of it.

“We usually go out of town for Christmas so we don’t usually decorate ... so Jada decided to decorate this year,” Smith said in an Instagram video showing their dazzling, floor-to-ceiling Christmas display.

He was also determined to whip up some holiday spirit.

“Jaden, put some Christmas clothes on right now. ... Y’all going to get into the Christmas spirit whether you like it or not!” he joked in the video.

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute photo of her cozy family Christmas in England. She had a lot to celebrate this year, having recently tied the knot with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Mariah Carey shared a cute photo of her twins with Santa.

She also shared an amazing holiday milestone: her beloved song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” just broke Spotify’s global record for the most streams in one day.

Mindy Kaling shared a rare photo of her daughter, Katherine, “waiting for Santa.” Those matching pajamas couldn’t be any cuter!

Madonna wished her fans a Merry Christmas on Instagram with a cute family photo.

“Merry X-mas from Mambo and 4 of her 6 unicorns!” the singer wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris revealed a goofy Christmas tradition he shares with his husband, David Burtka.

The proud dad also shared a cute Santa hat selfie.

“20% Elf. 30% Father Christmas. 40% Old Man Winter. 100% joy. #merrychristmas #terribleatmath,” he wrote in the caption.

Oprah Winfrey shared a sweet Christmas greeting with her extended family.

“From our house to yours, merry Christmas!” she said in an Instagram video.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent a cozy Christmas with family in matching, festive PJs. Could these two be any more adorable?

Meanwhile, it looks like Amy Schumer enjoyed a low-key holiday with her husband, Chris Fischer, and their dog.

Kate Hudson took a snowy walk on Christmas Day with her newborn daughter, Rani Rose.

“Hopefully someone else got a few pics of our day because this was the only footage I got of Christmas Day,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Guess that means it was one fantastic Christmas!”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel shared a cute portrait featuring Mickey Mouse.

Looks like they all had a magical day!