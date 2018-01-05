share tweet pin email

Beyond the glitz and glam of the red carpet, it's the shiny Golden Globe statuettes that everyone will have their eyes on during the 75th annual awards!

However, creating the statuettes, as Society Awards has done for the past decade, is no easy feat. The process takes roughly three to four months and in some cases, up to six with quality control, says CEO David Moritz.

PAUL DRINKWATER / Reuters British director Steve McQueen celebrates after winning Best Motion Picture, Drama, "12 Years a Slave" at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards.

"When Society Awards crafts a Golden Globe statuette it is a mixture of technology in the casting and electroplating process and hand artisanship in the finishing and construction," he told TODAY. Because the process is so precise, it took 50 people in their Oklahoma facility to create the 100 awards that will be passed out Sunday.

You may even recognize their work! Society Awards also makes the MTV VMA and Movie Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Regional Emmys, CLIO Advertising Awards, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, CFDA, NAACP Image, all the BET Awards, and all the Viacom channel awards.

"You feel pride and accomplishment and a little secret thrill," Moritz said of seeing his work on the big stage."This is the highest honor in our professional lives. It takes a team to see it through from start to finish and everyone at Society Awards feels the pride of it, every day," he added.

Cheers to the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards!