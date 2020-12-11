How to listen to Taylor Swift's new surprise album, 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album on Thursday night. The pop star released “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her previous album, “Folklore.”

It’s the second surprise album Swift has produced in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She also released a four-minute music video for her song, “Willow.” It opens with her on the same set from her previous hit single, “Cardigan,” before she climbs into her piano and follows a glowing string through a series of scenes.

She said in a release on Thursday that "we just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.”

She explained that she has “never done this before” and typically treats albums as “one-off eras” before moving on to planning the next one.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she wrote. “I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales.”

“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found,” she added. “So I just kept writing them.”

She went on to say that she had wanted to surprise her fans on the week of her 31st birthday ahead of a "lonely" holiday season.

"I have no idea what will come next," she said. "I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I've clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing has and always will be music."

Swift collaborated with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon on the album. She also said she worked with "WB" which she recently revealed is a pseudonym for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Haim is featured on the song “No Body, No Crime.” The National is featured on “Coney Island,” and Bon Iver on the album's titular track, “Evermore.”

She tweeted Thursday night this link to various places to listen to the album now and that there will be two bonus tracks, “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” on the physical deluxe edition.