How Kobe Bryant's death reminded Jonah Hill of losing his brother

Jonah Hill is sharing heartwarming memories about the night he and his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, met their "hero" Kobe Bryant.

Hill, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself posing next to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died Sunday in a tragic helicopter accident that also claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others. (Note that there's profanity in the caption of the Instagram post below.)

In his caption, the "22 Jump Street" star, who with his siblings was born and raised in Los Angeles, said Bryant's death has made him feel the pain of losing his brother all over again.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Feldstein was the manager of Maroon 5 from the time of the band's inception until his death from a pulmonary embolism at age 40 in December 2017.

Hill began his emotional post by explaining that when he was younger, he got a kick out of posing awkwardly next to people he "respected," like Bryant. Sure enough, in the pic, which Feldstein took, Hill sits next to Bryant with a deadpan expression on his face.

"But for me this photo represents a LOT more. I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!)," he continued.

Hill included a photo of him sitting courtside with his brother, Jordan Feldstein, in his Instagram post. jonahhill/Instagram

"My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team!" he gushed, adding, "We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. It’s my favorite memory with my brother."

Hill also included a second photo of the brothers sitting courtside with smiles on their faces. Looking at the photos again this week, Hill was struck by the fact that his brother and Bryant are now "both gone."

"I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy," he wrote. "It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn’t make them any less beautiful.

"I’ve been thinking a lot about saying Rest In Peace and what that means. But I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there. Working hard and getting s--- done. Cuz that’s what they do," he wrote.

Hill concluded his post by asking followers to love one another.

"All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned," wrote Hill.