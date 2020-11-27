Here's how Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and other celebs spent Thanksgiving

There’s no denying that Thanksgiving looked different in 2020, with many families canceling or reducing the size of the usual large holiday gatherings due to the pandemic. During this unconventional Thanksgiving, many celebrities took to social media to share photos of their low-key celebrations and to send messages of hope and support for those going through difficult times.

Read to see how stars including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington celebrated Thanksgiving this year.

Aniston celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a few adorable photos of her new pup, Lord Chesterfield.

“We’re grateful 🙏🏼❤️,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet photo of the cozy Thanksgiving she spent with her husband, Jim Toth, and her three kids, Deacon, 17, Ava, 21, and Tennessee, 8.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” the “Big Little Lies” star wrote in the caption. “Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers , medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."

Alex Rodriguez also shared a photo of his blended family with fiancée Jennifer Lopez, reflecting on the importance of counting your blessings during difficult times.

“This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us,” he wrote. “Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives.”

Kerry Washington helped her fans work off some of those Turkey Day calories by leading a live yoga class on Instagram, with donations benefiting the Native American Rights Fund.

“Thankful to all who came to yoga to breathe and sit in our gratitude,” she wrote after the session. “I’m thankful to all of you. Every day. For showing me love. I see it. And I give it right back!!!!!”

Katie Holmes celebrated the holiday with a throwback to her 2003 movie “Pieces of April,” about a woman trying to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for her dysfunctional family.

“I always think of filming PIECES OF APRIL this time of year…” the actress captioned the throwback photo. “It was such a blessing to work with such a beautiful cast and crew ❤️ happy thanksgiving!!!!!”

Tiffany Haddish also posted a throwback photo from a past Thanksgiving, and revealed she has a holiday tradition of giving back.

“I am already missing how it used to be. Every year I would serve the less fortunate at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood for Thanksgiving,” she shared. “This year it’s going to be way different. We’re still serving food but it will be on Sunset Boulevard and people will have to get their food and go sad yet still glad I can be of service.”

Model Karlie Kloss shared a sweet throwback photo from her childhood, looking back on her mom’s legendary Thanksgiving baking.

“Best behavior for a slice of mom’s famous pumpkin bread,” she captioned the cute pic.

In another throwback post, Candace Cameron Bure shared a classic Thanksgiving clip from “Full House.” She also sent a message of love to her fans and encouraged people to reflect on the lessons of 2020.

“A throwback Thanksgiving Miracle,” she wrote in the caption. “Get Ready! Make today YOUR Thanksgiving miracle. Let us reflect and be thankful for all we have; God who loves us, breath of life, true friends, and family,” she wrote. “Let us be grateful for the good things this year has brought; closeness, perspective, time- to evaluate what’s most important, perseverance and grit to build our character. Thank you 2020 for giving us a doozy. We will be better for it! Let us never get tired of doing good!”

Nicole Kidman shared a candid photo from what looks like a relaxing Thanksgiving Day hike.

“Happy #Thanksgiving!” she wrote. “Thinking of family and friends with love and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson gave her fans a close-up view of her delicious sweet potato pie filling.

“Making sweet potato pie for my baby today,” she wrote. “What are u guys fav Thanksgiving dishes?”

Jimmy Kimmel also showed off his Thanksgiving cooking skills and shared the secret to his unconventional turkey.

“wishing you all as happy a thanksgiving as is possible with hopes for more gathering with the ones we love in 2021 (the turkey is spatchcocked and SMOKED),” the late night host wrote.