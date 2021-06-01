How drag queen pioneer Lady Bunny made her art a revolutionary form of pride and protest

Drag queen doyenne Lady Bunny, who came up through the New York club scene alongside RuPaul, is known as much for her outspoken personality as she is for her mile-high blond bouffant.

Growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she says her future in frocks was fairly set by the time she was 5. “I played a snake charmer in a first grade pageant," Bunny, whose legal name is Jon Ingle, told TODAY. "My mother made me this red velvet vest and trim. I felt just like Barbara Eden!”

She and her mom are still close, she says. “She’s super supportive — she’s come to my shows," Bunny said. "I just ask her to leave and go to the bathroom when I tell dirty jokes.”

Even her dad has caught her act. “He came to a play I was in drag for in Atlanta and during intermission, he said, ‘Well he has nice legs. It runs in the family.’”

'Oh, my ears were bleeding'

As quick as she is with a quip, Lady Bunny is also a drag pioneer — literally taking the art form to the street with Wigstock, the long-running outdoor drag festival that ran in Manhattan from 1985 to 2005 (with a few gaps).

“It’s impossible to talk about the impact and evolution of drag without mentioning the name Lady Bunny," Anthony Ramos, head of talent at the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, told TODAY via email. "Since the 1980s, Lady Bunny has been a drag pioneer who has used her comedy, performance, and art to not only bring drag culture into the mainstream, but also to symbolize the significance of drag as a form of pride and protest.”

Lady Bunny at Area on Jan. 9, 1986. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As she tells it, Wigstock was born out of the punk-glam scene of the early 1980s East Village.

“I was working at the Pyramid Club, this legendary venue on Avenue A, where many great artists came through. RuPaul was there. It was kind of a ‘a gay meets rock’ place. They’d have drag shows and also bands, like heavy metal, punk — oh, my ears were bleeding. I was like, ‘I can put on a show that good!’”

Lady Bunny at Wigstock on Sept. 6, 1993. Getty Images

One night in 1984, Bunny and some other queens stumbled out of the club into Tompkins Square Park and basically put on a spontaneous performance for themselves — and the park’s homeless denizens.

It had been a lark, but Bunny decided there was something to it. The following year, it became more organized, drawing a diverse mix of queens and avant-garde artists, including Tabboo!, John Sex, Wendy Wild and The Fleshtones.

The name, “Wigstock,” was a campy nod to Woodstock, the three-day festival of “peace, love and music” that had defined the 1960s. As Wigstock grew in popularity, it moved from the park to Union Square. In the 1990s, pressure from then-mayor Rudy Giuliani eventually pushed the festival out of the Village and practically into the Hudson River, on Pier 17.

Live theater comes with its own risks: One year a mobile hanging over the stage came crashing down in the middle of one performer’s set. “Thankfully it missed her, but it was just sort of swinging there,” Bunny recalled. “This other queen came running over with a knife and just cut the thing down.”