How celebs are keeping entertained at home amid coronavirus self-quarantines

The coronavirus has quickly turned us into a nation of homebodies — even those who are usually more at home in the spotlight.

So, this week, big and small-screen stars are giving their fans a peek at how they’re passing the time as they stay in for an extended self-quarantine.

Ellen DeGeneres did as many cooped up folks do by deciding to dig into a jigsaw puzzle — a big one.

“The hardest part is turning each and every one of these pieces over,” she said in a clip as she got started on the 4,000-piece project. “This is time consuming. Nobody seems to want to help me. People just want to film me doing this.”

People like wife Portia de Rossi, who offered her support by saying, “You’re doing a great job though.”

“I’m going to do it, because I’m the kind of person, when I say I’m going to do something, I do it,” the talk show titan shot back. “You know that about me. Ellen ‘Do It’ DeGeneres is my name.”

But just three hours later, she changed her name.

“Here’s what happened, as you can see, I’ve turned over a lot. This took me … well, since I talked to you last,” she said, gesturing to a dining room table covered in pieces — but not nearly as many pieces as were still left in the box. “Look how much I have left!”

That’s when she dubbed her activity “ridiculous,” and added, “I’m not going to do it, because I’m not stupid. Ellen ‘Not Stupid’ DeGeneres is what my name is.”

Over at Kristen Bell’s house, the family project only had one piece and one message, too.

The former “Good Place” star teamed up with daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, to make a sign that read, “We are going to flatten the curve!” — a phrase that sums up the ultimate goal of self-quarantine, stemming the tide of the pandemic.

As for reality TV star-turned-designer and lifestyle blogger Lauren Conrad, she helped create an Instagram-worthy fort for her little ones to hunker down in style.

“Self isolation with tiny people is no joke,” she wrote in the caption alongside the cozy creation. “Only a few days in and we are quickly running out of activities. Today we challenged some friends to a fort building contest.”

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard spent their extra home hours participating in what might just be the most relatable self-quarantine activities imaginable — eating pizza and binging on a Netflix hit.

“Finished Love Is Blind (um, wow), ate two frozen pizzas w/ ranch, made calls from bed & took family selfies,” the actress wrote in the caption of one said selfie. “Day one of working from home.”

She then asked her followers to come up with boredom-busting ideas for celebrating the first birthday of her dog, Colombo.

And she wasn’t the only star with Colombo, or rather, “Columbo” on her mind.

Sarah Jessica Parker found the perfect way to fill hours and hours (and hours) of pandemic downtime — by kicking off a 10-season marathon of the ‘70s crime drama.