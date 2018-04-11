How Anna Faris accidentally — and hilariously — got her son rejected from 1 school

share tweet pin email

Anna Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt will send their 5-year-old son, Jack, off to school for the first time this year.

But it won't be this school.

During a Wednesday visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Faris described her experience applying for — and being rejected from — one private school in particular.

"I grew up in Washington State with public schools, so like the whole L.A. school process has been terrifying," she admitted.

Of course, there's nothing unusual about any parent feeling nervous about the application and enrollment process the first time around. There is, however, something unusual about the way Faris handled her nerves.

"I went to this private school where they had all the parents sit around in a circle, and I don't know anybody," she recalled. "There's a bunch of toys in the middle of the circle, and we were supposed to pick a toy out and talk about the weather. That was the only instruction, so I thought, 'This is like a group therapy session,' I guess."

Fearing she'd zone out while the others spoke up, Faris grabbed a teddy bear and decided to go first — which, in hindsight, maybe wasn't the best idea.

"I started to go on this monologue about how nervous I was about the whole process," she explained. "Nervous about, you know, 'What if we get rejected? What if my kid doesn't wear the right thing? And what if I have to do my kid's homework? Like, what's your homework policy? I don't want to do homework. I don't know how to do homework.' ... I'm realizing, as I'm saying this, I'm putting my foot in my mouth."

But if she still had any doubt about that, what happened next sealed it.

"I pass the bear onto the next person, and she was like, 'Well, it's pretty sunny outside for me,'" Faris continued. "And she passed it to the next person, who was like, 'Well, it might rain soon.'"

That's right. They spoke about the weather, as instructed.

"I was like, 'Oh, my god! In general, I have no idea what I'm doing, but it's been confirmed in this moment, right now,'" she said as the audience laughed. "I wanted to run out of there so fast."

Well, if being there was an embarrassment, then she must have felt some relief when she learned that she wouldn't have to run back there with Jack in the fall.

"Anyway, we got rejected," she said with a chuckle.

DeGeneres, who'd sat quietly through the whole story, told her, "I could have told you that like two minutes ago."