'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore apologizes for wearing Native American outfit

Kenya Moore of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has apologized after being criticized for wearing a Native American headdress to a Halloween party on the show.

Moore, 50, was seen wearing the headdress in Sunday's episode of the Bravo reality show, drawing criticism from some of her co-stars.

Castmate Porsha Williams called the costume "head-to-toe cultural appropriation" on the "RHOA After Show," which was echoed by co-star LaToya Ali.

"I couldn't take Kenya seriously as we were having the conversation because she was in an Indian-chief costume," Ali said. "I couldn't take her seriously. Isn't that called cultural appropriation?"

Moore's costume was also called "offensive" and "racist" by the nonprofit IllumiNative, which works to increase the visibility of Natives in American society.

"We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American 'warrior princess' costume," the organization wrote on Instagram. "Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. 'Playing Indian' is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized."

Moore initially defended herself in a since-deleted tweet, saying it was part of her heritage, before issuing an apology on Twitter Tuesday.

"I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume," she wrote. "I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry."

Moore also received criticism on social media for her costume.

"Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a 'Native American' is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple seasons ago," one viewer tweeted. "Do better. #RHOA Sincerely; an Indigenous African-American woman."

"Why is no one calling out Kenya Moore for her cultural appropriation??? #RHOA #canceled" another person tweeted.

Bravo apologized for the episode.

"Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values," the network said in a statement to TODAY. "We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole."