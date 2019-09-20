Suzanne Whang, former host of the popular HGTV series “House Hunters,” has died, reports her partner, Jeff Vezain. She was 56.

Vezain shared the news on her Facebook page Thursday night.

“Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories. On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her,” Vezain began.

Vezain then chronicled Whang’s history with breast cancer.

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits,” he wrote.

Whang in 2006 Jesse Grant / WireImage

Whang hosted “House Hunters” for nine years, beginning in 1999. She was also an actress who appeared on numerous television shows, including "Las Vegas," “NYPD Blue,” “Two and a Half Men,” “General Hospital” and “Arrested Development.”

Vezain wrote it’s OK for anyone to grieve her passing, even if she would have opposed it.

“I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don’t cry.’ So ... cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing ... and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity,” he wrote.

In the wake of her passing, Vezain explained that it’s important to remember just how much Whang meant to so many people.

“She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate,” he wrote. “As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort. As I say goodbye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you.”

HGTV on Friday posted its own tribute to Whang on Facebook, writing, “Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”