'House of Cards' reveals what happened to Kevin Spacey's character

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"House of Cards" is consigning Kevin Spacey's character to the history books.

With the release of a new teaser for the upcoming sixth and final season of its hit political series, Netflix revealed the fate of Spacey's fictional president, Frank Underwood, who was written out of the show after the actor was fired over sexual assault and harassment allegations last year.

Producers decided to rewrite the sixth season to center around Underwood's wife, Claire, played by Robin Wright.

Claire Underwood is very much at the center of the 25-second teaser released Wednesday.

"I'll tell you this though, Francis," she says, standing in a small cemetery. "When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

The camera then pulls out to show a tombstone with her reviled husband's name on it.

Spacey, 59, has undergone a meteoric fall as one of the high-profile subjects of the #MeToo movement.

Spacey will not return for season six of "House of Cards." HBO

The Oscar winner's image was irreparably damaged after "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him in 1986 — back when Rapp, who is more than a decade Spacey’s junior, was just 14 years old. That led more accusers to step forward, including a former production assistant for "House of Cards" who alleged Spacey had groped him.

Netflix suspended production of the sixth season in the wake of the allegations and allowed writers a chance to rewrite the saga without its lead character.

"I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened," Wright told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in July about the news that led to Spacey's ouster.

The final season of "House of Cards" will premiere Nov. 2.