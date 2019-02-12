Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 11:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Olivia Newton-John fans won't want to miss Lifetime's new biopic, which tells the story of the "Grease" star's professional success — and personal journey — through her famous songs.

"Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You" stars Aussie singer and actress Delta Goodrem as the beloved four-time Grammy winner. And if you think Goodrem looks and sounds just like her subject, it may be because the two stars are pals in real life.

The movie, which originally aired in Australia, follows along as Newton-John makes her debut on the Australian talent show "Sing, Sing, Sing." Later, she finds fame as both a singer and an actress, charming audiences as good girl Sandy in the smash hit "Grease" and scoring crossover hits on the pop and country charts.

Delta Goodrem stars in Lifetime’s debut of "Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted to You," premiering Saturday, February 16. Kelly Gardner

The movie also delves behind the scenes into the brave star's private life as she endures multiple battles with cancer.

The biopic tells the story of Newton-John's professional success - and personal journey - through the singer's music. Kelly Gardner

Goodrem, who wowed fans at home with her singing chops on Australia's "The Voice," re-recorded Newton-John's classic hits for the movie.

Goodrem re-recorded some of Newton-John's biggest hits - including "Physical" - for the biopic. She and the star also perform two duets together on the movie's soundtrack. Jackson Finter

In 2008, she and the singer wrote and recorded the single "Right Here With You" — and the two perform a pair of new duets together on the new movie's soundtrack, titled "I Honestly Love You."

"Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You" airs Saturday, at 8 p.m. ET, on Lifetime.