'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan pleads guilty to 2 charges

Former "Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a pair of charges stemming from his arrest in Oregon last October on allegations he physically assaulted his girlfriend.

Bryan, 39, who played oldest son Brad Taylor on the 1990s hit sitcom, pled guilty to "menacing — constituting domestic violence, and assault in the fourth degree — constituting domestic violence," Lane County Assistant District Attorney Alex Pierce, who handled the case, told TODAY in an email.

Six other charges, which included harassment, coercion, strangulation, interference with making a police report and two additional counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree, were all dismissed, Pierce confirmed.

Bryan was sentenced to three years of probation with standard domestic violence conditions imposed, according to Pierce. The conditions include Bryan attending and completing a batterers intervention program and having no contact with the victim in the case.

The actor was arrested for allegedly choking a woman he had been in a relationship with after neighbors at an apartment complex in Eugene called police to report a physical dispute.

Zachery Ty Bryan (in gray sweater) played the oldest son, Brad Taylor, on the 1990s hit sitcom "Home Improvement" with Tim Allen. ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Officers found Bryan sitting outside the apartment when they arrived, according to an arrest report obtained by TODAY.

The 27-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was waiting for police at a neighbor's apartment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," police wrote in the arrest report.

His most recent acting role was in the TV movie "Thor: Hammer of the Gods" in 2009, according to his IMDb page. He currently works as a producer.

Bryan has four children with his wife, Carly Matros, whom he married in 2007.