Get ready, ya filthy animals: A trailer for the next ‘Home Alone’ movie is here

You guys give up or are you thirsty for more “Home Alone”?

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer for its upcoming movie, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” an update of the classic 1990 film.

This time out, “Jojo Rabbit” star Archie Yates takes on the role that made Macaulay Culkin a global superstar in a part that he still embraces. In the movie, Yates plays Max, a young boy who finds himself left, well, home alone after his family heads to Japan for the holidays.

“They don’t even know I’m here,” he says to his dismay, before repeating the sentence when he realizes all the possibilities that come along with him being by his lonesome.

While he begins to enjoy his independence and his desperate mother tries to make her way back to him, two burglars, played by Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper (updating the parts played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), target his home, forcing Max to get resourceful as he protects his home, while the police get wind of what’s going on.

Macaulay Culkin, left, set the standard for Archie Yates, right. Alamy Stock Photo/ Getty Images

And, in an ode to the original movie, Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s brother Buzz, shows up in the trailer as a cop.

“This is my house. I have to defend it,” Max says at one point, as he comes up with all sorts of clever ways to keep the bad guys at bay.

“This is not going well,” Kemper says while she and Delaney are dragged outside the house, proving they are no match for a boy with a Nerf gun and enough ingenuity to power Santa’s sleigh.

“Home Sweet Home Alone,” which also stars Pete Holmes, Aisling Bea and Kenan Thompson, will be available to stream beginning Nov. 12.

The film marks the sixth installment in the “Home Alone” franchise. The original film spawned a couple of big-screen sequels, while “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House” aired on ABC in 2002. “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” was broadcast on ABC Family in 2012.

Culkin also reprised the role of Kevin, as an adult, in a commercial for Google in 2018, proving he knows how to have fun with the part.

