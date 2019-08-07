Where's Kevin?!

Fans of the "Home Alone" franchise will soon find out the latest answer to that perennial film question when the classic Christmas comedy that started it all gets the reboot treatment — courtesy of Disney.

The Mouse House has a knack when it comes to remakes and reimaginings of its own past releases, but now that the entertainment giant has acquired 21th Century Fox's assets, it has set its sights on the beloved 1990 movie that spawned four sequels and made Macaulay Culkin a household name.

Of course, it's unlikely that the now-38-year-old star will resume his role as the precocious and often left behind Kevin McCallister in the new production, but the fact is ... we don't know many facts so far.

Disney CEO Bob Iger simply revealed the news that a "Home Alone" reboot is on the way — as well as reworkings of "Night at the Museum," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "Cheaper by the Dozen" — for the company's soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service during an earnings call Wednesday.

According to Deadline, he told investors that the new releases would be "reimagined" for "a new generation."

And even though there's bound to be a new fresh-faced star in the role of the tyke who has to outwit burglars and baddies, don't give up on Culkin altogether.

The actor was recently spotted filming some sort of Christmas scene on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. And as he proved in a Google Assistant ad last year, he's not above revisiting his most memorable role.