Ahhhhhh! You now have a chance to stay in the 'Home Alone' house

Another holiday, another night the McCallister family won't be sleeping in the giant house from "Home Alone."

But you can!

The McCallister house from "Home Alone" Sarah Crowley / Airbnb

Thanks to Airbnb, the Chicago-area house that co-starred with Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 classic slapstick comedy will be available to book for one night only, as part of a promotion to celebrate the new Disney+ movie "Home Sweet Home Alone," for just $25 (plus taxes and fees).

Hosted by Buzz McCallister, the older brother to left-behind Kevin McCallister (Culkin) in the film, the overnight stay opens for booking on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT, for a stay on Dec. 12.

From left: Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin, Senta Moses, Hillary Wolf, Gerry Bamman, Angela Goethals in "Home Alone." Alamy Stock Photo

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz is quoted as saying in the news release, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

Buzz was played by actor Devin Ratray in the original and "Home Alone 2," and he also makes an appearance in the new "Home Sweet Home Alone" as a police officer. Ratray is not actually staying overnight, but photos of Buzz (and other "Home Alone" actors) will hang on the walls.

The living room of the house Sarah Crowley / Airbnb

And here's the real holiday gift — the house comes with all kinds of extras, including:

a trimmed tree

booby traps that you can set yourself

aftershave and a mirror to scream into

1990s junk food, including Chicago pizza and a "candlelit dinner" of microwave Kraft mac and cheese

a meet-and-greet with a real tarantula

a screening of "Home Sweet Home Alone"

a Lego Ideas "Home Alone" kit to take home

The bedroom Sarah Crowley / Airbnb

Airbnb is also donating to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital in honor of the first-ever stay at the fictional McCallister family home.

Culkin prepares to go stair-sledding, and the real stairs in the house Alamy Stock Photo/ Airbnb

For those who may not remember, "Home Alone" focused on a young boy (Kevin) left behind accidentally while his family took off to Paris for the holidays. Stuck in the house by himself, he has a great time until two burglars target the place for theft — and then he strikes back with every homemade device he can imagine.

Culkin being saved by Marley (Roberts Blossom) from the robbers (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). Alamy Stock Photo

For those looking to make the booking, COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect: on-site staff will be following local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb's safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago. Airbnb will offer guests a $1,000 travel credit if cancellation becomes necessary due to infection rates shifting or quarantining changes.

