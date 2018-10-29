Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but we already know how our favorite celebrities are marking the holiday this year.

That's because, over the weekend, stars played dress-up a little early for a number of big bashes — and they didn't hold back.

Trust us, some of these costumes will have you doing a double take!

One of the biggest celebrations in Tinseltown was the Casamigos Halloween Party, and the men who founded the tequila label, George Clooney and Rande Gerber, were there for the event.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney attend the Casamigos Halloween Party. Getty Images

The A-lister and the businessman showed off their matching pilot costumes, while Gerber's wife, supermodel Cindy Crawford, brought some retro realness as an old-school flight attendant.

Also in attendance were Kendall Jenner, who channeled her inner "Austin Powers" fembot, and heartthrob rom-com star Noah Centineo as everyone's favorite Disney baddie, Gaston.

Kendall Jenner attends Casamigos Halloween Party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort. Getty Images

Ross Butler and Noah Centineo attend the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 26, 2018. Getty Images

But the best costume of the bash had to be the one worn by Harry Styles, in which the singer was a dead ringer for another superstar vocalist — Elton John.

Harry Styles attends the Casamigos Halloween Party. Getty Images

Styles was far from the only star to style himself as another famous face. In fact, it was quite the trend at other shows and celebrations.

From Rita Ora's amazing transformation into rap star Post Malone:

To Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden's take on former couple Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock:

To Joe Jonas' holiday makeover into ... his very own fiancee?

Yes, the singer-actor actually dressed up as partner Sophie Turner's character from "Game of Thrones." (Be sure to click or swipe through to see the other shot he shared for the full fun effect.)

While there weren't any ghosts or ghouls among these famous faces, there were a couple of classic costumes in the mix.

For instance, Jerry Seinfeld dressed up as the Big Bad Wolf (dressed up as grandma) alongside wife Jessica's Little Red Riding Hood.

Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld attend the 2018 GOOD+ Foundation's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash on October 28, 2018 in Culver City, California. Getty Images

And two stars not only went the classics, but they brought their kids along, too.

John Legend played the perfect Prince Charming for his little princess, 2-year-old daughter Luna.

While Pink went out as a seafaring mama with her little pirate pal, 22-month-old son Jameson.