Holly Marie Combs is not happy about a potential 'Charmed' reboot

For some, "Charmed" will always be about the witchy sister act of Piper, Phoebe, Paige and Prue.

But as The CW reportedly gears up for a reboot, there's going to be a new gang in town. And as details about the potential characters continue to come out, one original witch is anything but charmed.

Alamy stock The "Charmed" gang fans know and love: Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs. (McGowan replaced Shannen Doherty after the show's third season.)

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper on the hit TV show, recently spoke out against the reboot on Twitter, linking to a TVLine report that described how the new sisters' names would all start with the same letter ... just like the original witches.

I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well .............. https://t.co/s9mdsZUhLo — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

The original "Charmed" ran from 1998 to 2006 and followed a trio of sisters (and later one half-sister, after one of the sisters, played by Shannen Doherty, died) as they navigated their lives as witches.

Combs isn't interested in the new version and called on Jennifer McCarthy in a second tweet. (In a 2003 episode, McCarthy played Mitzy, one of the Stillman sisters: villainous witches who tried to steal our heroines' powers. Their names all began with the letter "M.")

3 sister witches hmmm all names start with Mâs hmmmmm nooooooo ...... .... WAIT A MINUTE ..... @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM pic.twitter.com/TM7ItjRDpD — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

The reboot will have a feminist twist and one of the witches will be a lesbian, according to the TVLine report Combs shared. More details are still under wraps.

But as the actress pointed out in January, no new version of "Charmed" will be the same as the first.

Hereâs the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly donât even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

We'll just have to see how this spell plays out.

