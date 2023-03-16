Hoda says she trusts Savannah and Jenna ‘implicitly’ to find her a date

Hoda Kotb has two incredible matchmakers in her corner.

As she reflects on dating again, Hoda says she’s open to being set up by her two pals, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

“I actually trust you guys implicitly, so if you thought somebody was good for me, I would trust you and go out on that date,” Hoda told her co-hosts on Thursday.

Savannah and Jenna were fully on board — and in fact, Jenna hinted that she may already have some ideas up her sleeve.

“Just so you know, I’m working on it,” she said, joking that setting up Hoda is “a little bit of a competition” between her and Savannah.

“You have a good track record, we should point out, of matching people up,” Hoda answered.

Savannah noted that she has “a long screening application” that any prospective suitors will need to fill out.

“You find him, I screen him,” Savannah joked to Jenna.

“Done and done!” Hoda said.

Hoda has shared her views in the past about being set up by a trusted TODAY colleague.

Back in October, Hoda told Jenna she would be open to Jenna doing some matchmaking on her behalf.

“Because you know me and I trust you,” Hoda said. “If you didn’t know me, even if we were anchoring and pretending, then I wouldn’t say yes, but you do know me.”

“I have chills. I have a lot to do,” Jenna replied.

Their latest conversation about dating came as they chatted about a couple who found love in the most unlikely way.

Jenna shared the story of Brenda Rivera Stearns and Isaiah Stearns, a couple who met after Brenda accidentally texted Isaiah a Bible verse.

After that text to the wrong number, they ended up staying in touch — and they are now married and share six children.

Hoda said this story reminded her of the importance of being “open” to surprises in life and love.

“Life is so about timing,” she said. “There was a moment, a text came, and they were both open. It was magic, it was meant to be.”

In January 2022, Hoda shared on TODAY that she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, had broken off their engagement after eight years together.

She and Schiffman are parents to two daughters, Hope, 3, and Haley, 6.