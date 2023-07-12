Shania Twain had Hoda Kotb "come on over" to Madison Square Garden for a surprise duet in front of 20,000 fans that had her wiping away tears of joy.

The TODAY anchor thought she was going to be giving a surprise when she joined the singer on stage July 11 during her "Queen of Me" tour stop at New York City's iconic venue.

After Hoda presented the Grammy Award winner with a newly-certified double diamond platinum record plaque for her 1997 album "Come On Over," Twain also had a surprise for her.

"All right, now Hoda after all these years of knowing you, we’re finally going to sing together," Twain said on stage.

A stunned Hoda held up her pink bedazzled microphone and joined in a short duet with Twain, who strummed her guitar as the two sang some lines from Twain's 1998 megahit, "You're Still the One."

"You’re still the one I run to/The one that I belong to/You’re still the one I want for life," they sang together.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that had Hoda shedding tears after she left the stage.

"It was just so incredibly moving and beautiful," she said. "It’s like there are moments you dream about happening and friends you don’t think you’ll ever spend a moment like that with."

"Anyway, she’s so generous and kind. I don’t even know what to say. I’m touched, I’m moved, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget for as a long as I live," she added.

The surprise duet came after Twain announced that “Come On Over” would be re-issued on Aug. 25, a quarter century after it became the best-selling album by a female artist in history.

Hoda also got to look like a country music star for a night when Twain lent her an outfit to wear on stage.

"Not sure what’s happening, but I like it," Hoda joked backstage as Twain started handing her some colorful clothes. "I have underwear on, seriously."

"They’re not, they’re trunks!" Twain said. "They’re performance (trunks)."

Hoda wobbled at first in her sparkly boots and short skirt as the two shared a laugh.

"I’m going to wear it, but can I wear some pants under?" Hoda asked.

By the time she gathered herself, Hoda was making her way to the stage in front of thousands of adoring Shania fans.

"Now before we do this next thing I want to introduce someone that I’ve loved for many years," Twain said. "We’ve been good friends for a long long time, and we text about all kinds of things, but there’s nothing like being in person together. Please welcome to the stage my good friend Hoda!"

Hoda's experience at MSG with Twain will undoubtedly be one that they both cherish. Twain's "Queen of Me" tour, which was announced in October 2022, comes after after a major personal triumph for the country star. The singer underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 due to her longtime battle with Lyme disease and feared she might never be able to sing again.

"I feel more appreciative now I think than ever in my career," Twain said. "I’m celebrating loving my voice and the way I sing. It’s very satisfying to me to be able to sing out and express myself through my voice again without any reservation and any fear."