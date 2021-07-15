Hoda's reaction to *that* scene from Netflix's 'Sex/Life' is priceless

Count Hoda Kotb among those whose jaws have ended up on the floor over a much-talked about nude scene in the new Netflix show "Sex/Life."

Hoda's priceless reaction to a steamy shower scene that features one character's prodigious manhood on full display was shared by her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager on TikTok Wednesday.

"Blind reaction to Sex/Life episode 3 @ 19:50," Jenna captioned the video.

Hoda initially recoils and then goes slack-jawed over the quick moment when a character played by Australian actor Adam Demos turns around in the shower at the gym and displays some full frontal nudity that has another character played by Mike Vogel doing a double take.

"It's so jaw dropping that people are now showing it to their friends and filming their reactions for TikTok," Justin Sylvester, the co-host of "Daily Pop" on E!, said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday.

Jenna made Hoda the latest person to join the club with her visceral reaction on TikTok to the scene.

The scene involves Cooper (Vogel) following his wife's ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos) into the shower at the gym. Cooper's wife, Billie (Sarah Shahi), has been reminiscing about Brad and the wild sex life they used to have, and Cooper's insecurity only rises after the infamous shower scene. On top of that, Shahi and Demos are dating in real life.

"I am clutching my pearls just thinking about the scene," Sylvester said.

While Jenna's initial reaction to the jarring moment wasn't caught on camera, we can only imagine what it was like considering she said on TODAY that she watched it on an airplane "next to a lovely woman reading a book."

It was not a body double, either, as Demos confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was fine with doing frontal nudity when he committed to the show.

"I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute," he said. "That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have - and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

He also was asked if he expected a lot of attention over the shower scene.

"I don't know," he said. "Maybe, maybe not. We'll see..."

The eye-opening scene also had viewers speculating if Demos used a manhood-enhancing prosthetic like Mark Wahlberg as Dirk Diggler in the infamous final scene in "Boogie Nights." The answer is yes, a member of the show's prosthetics team confirmed to Newsweek.

Real or not, it's enough to make anyone blush. Just ask Hoda.