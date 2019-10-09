After Chance the Rapper told James Corden about the biggest celebs he has in his contact list, Hota Kotb and Willie Geist spent a few minutes chatting about the A-listers whose numbers they have.

Hoda said that she only has four "big names" in her phone, listing off Sandra Bullock, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Benny Medina, Jennifer Lopez's manager.

Jennifer Lopez talks with Hoda Kotb at a SiriusXM Town Hall. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

"You know, [Bullock] helped me with my adoption and everything," Hoda explained. "And so I love her."

"Can you just pick up the phone and text Sandra and be like, 'Hey, how you doing, Sandra?'" Willie asked. "How does that work? Casual or no?"

Hoda said that she mostly just texts Bullock "pictures of the kids," and that she tries not to "bug anybody."

Willie said that he has a few big stars in his phone, but none of them are "close friends."

"Text-wise, maybe like a Ryan Reynolds?" he said. "And he's, as you can imagine, he's a funny communicator, texter. So that's a good one."

Ryan Reynolds and Willie Geist chat on Sunday TODAY. Mike Smith / TODAY

Willie also has Bradley Cooper's phone number, but he said he doesn't spend a lot of time chatting with his famous contacts.

"These aren't like, close friends," he explained. "I don't want to put out there, like, 'I'm boys with ...' You know what I mean? But [they are] people I have a relationship with."

Both Hoda and Willie were quick to downplay the access they had to the big names in their phones.

"They don't answer our calls, mostly," Hoda said.