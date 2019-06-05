Hoda Kotb had a sweet message about her boyfriend Joel Schiffman as they celebrated six years together on Tuesday.

"Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man,'' Hoda wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "6 years..2 children..2 new jobs...1 grateful heart ps thank you @jolamathisen and #tyler .. if it weren’t for you two.. we never would have met on that night."

The two have been having plenty of fun lately with daughter Haley Joy, 2, and newest addition to the family, baby Hope Catherine, whom they adopted in April.

She and Joel recently had a great Memorial Day weekend with their daughters, and Hoda has shared several adorable photos over the past few weeks while on maternity leave from TODAY.

Hoda was even able to rock out to country music star Thomas Rhett last week when she made a surprise appearance in the TODAY crowd at the Citi Concert Series.

We're also happy that she remembered their anniversary, given that two years ago, she admitted that she completely forgot about it!

Luckily, Joel remembered and they had a great day at the beach with Haley Joy.

Hoda and Joel first met when she was signing some autographs at an event with "Wall Street guys" who were "bored," she told Andy Cohen in 2015 on "Watch What Happens Live."

One of the men in line for an autograph turned out to be Joel.

"I said, 'Who should I write it to?'" she said. "And he said, 'How about to me?' And I said, 'How 'bout to you?'"

The two ended up on their first date together with a little help from Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, the executive producer of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"My husband actually made Hoda go to (the event where she met Joel), I did not, for the books,'' Mathisen joked on TODAY Wednesday. "She saw Joel and thought he was really sweet and fun, and he was a friend of a friend of mine, and Joel happened to think Hoda was sweet and fun."

"You definitely get an assist,'' Willie Geist told Mathisen.

The rest is history. Now they're the proud parents of two adorable little girls.

Happy anniversary Hoda and Joel!