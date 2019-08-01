At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Hoda Kotb is working to uplift and inspire others even while she's out on maternity leave.

The TODAY co-anchor posted a video on her Instagram Thursday morning saying that she "can't wait" to return to the show, while also making a special announcement - she has a new inspirational book coming out!

"Hi guys, I just want to let you know that I am loving my maternity leave, but I am also waiting for the day that I come back to see you guys on TV,'' she said. "I can't wait for that."

Hoda, who has been out on maternity leave since April after adopting her second baby girl, Hope Catherine, got the idea for her latest book from her popular Instagram page.

"You guys know I love to post quotes on Instagram,'' she said. "What I love more is reading your responses to those quotes. I feel like the quotes move you, and a couple of the responses said, 'I really needed this today.'

"We thought, 'You know what, what a perfect title for a book.'"

Her new book, which will be released on Oct. 15, is called "I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By," and features 365 quotes and stories to give readers a daily dose of encouragement and positivity.

"They're meant to inspire, make you feel good, you can have it by your bedside - it's a book I'm really, really excited about,'' she said. "I feel like it's uplifting, and I hope it lifts you up."

It will be the second book the New York Times best-selling author has released this year, following her children's book, "You Are My Happy," which was released in March.

Hoda has also found some time to support her TODAY family while bonding with Hope during her maternity leave.

She shared hugs and smiles with Savannah Guthrie while popping up in the crowd at country star Thomas Rhett's performance on TODAY in May, and wrote a sweet note to Jenna Bush Hager after attending her baby shower for Jenna's third child in New York City this week.

Before Hoda celebrates the release of her newest book, she's also looking forward to returning to see her TODAY family.

"I hope you enjoy it,'' she said about her new book. "More than that, I cannot wait to see you back on TV very soon."